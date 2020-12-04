Ahead of Saturday’s bye-elections in Zamfara State, the governor, Bello Matawalle, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Bakura and Talata Mafara local government areas after violent party clashes led to the death of two persons.

The police, according to Premium Times, have also cancelled campaigns for the bye-election in Bakura Local Government Area following the violence that also left many injured.

According to Matawalle, the restriction of movement is to safeguard lives and properties in Zamfara State.

While noting that some politicians had taken advantage of political rallies ahead of the bye-election in Bakura to foment trouble, the governor said the state government would not fold its arms and watch people engage in a breach of the public peace.

“I, therefore, use this medium to announce to the good people in Bakura and Talata Mafara local government areas to remain indoor for 24 hours to protect your lives and property, your dignity as well,” Matawalle said.

Similarly, Mustapha Muhammed, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Zone 10, Sokoto, who was drafted for the election, confirmed that two persons were killed in the clash and the police banned the campaign to avoid further bloodshed.

“In order to prevent further killings and the unwanted cause of other damages, we have immediately directed all the contending political parties to stop the ongoing campaigns.

“This should be respected for peace to reign,” Mustapha told reporters.

Also, confirming the death of two persons, Matawalle said:

“The APC members dismantled an already installed canopy meant to host PDP campaign rally which resulted in the clashes. The PDP was given approval for the venue three days earlier.

“I am calling for the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a panel of investigation to unravel the truth of the situation leading to the chaos with a view to penalize the offenders.”

