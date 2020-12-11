Two persons have been confirmed dead in a communal clash in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident occurred at Isinigbo Community on Friday. It was a consequence of the attack on the palace of the traditional ruler of Ode community by Isinigbo youth on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the two communities, Ode and Isingbo, have been at loggerheads for months over their boundary.

The incident led to attacks on the palaces of the two monarchs in the communities.

Community sources and police told PREMIUM TIMES that Friday’s crisis led to the death of two people.

Many houses were also reputedly burnt including the palace of a traditional ruler of Isinigbo community.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent in a telephone interview, the Ondo State police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said police had restored normalcy in the community.

“We got a distress call from the community in the morning that some hoodlums have killed two individuals in Isinigbo community and we immediately mobilised our men there,” he said.

“We realised that many houses were burnt including the palace of the monarch. The two communities are having crises over land dispute and we hope they resolve it early enough to ensure that lives and properties are secured.”