By Robert Egbe

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters Friday fixed January 8 to hear a petition by a man claiming to have suffered an amputated leg following shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate on the night of October 20.

Apart from police brutality complaints, the panel is also probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the toll gate on October 20.

The amputee’s lawyer, Mr. O.E. Bamgbola, identified the amputee as Lucky Philemon, adding that the “peaceful protester’s’ plight was in relation to the Lekki shooting.

Bamgbola said: “The petition relates to a peaceful protester who suffered gunshot injuries as a result of the shootings on the 20th of October in the Lekki axis, in consequence of which he became an amputee; his left leg was amputated.

“The petitioner is ready to commence his evidence, subject to the convenience of the panel.” But panel chairman, Judge emeritus Doris Okuwobi, did not grant the lawyer’s prayer.

She ruled that Philemon could not commence his evidence because his case was only listed for mention on the panel’s cause list.

Justice Okuwobi also noted that the panel needed to issue a summons on the Nigerian Army since the complaint was against them.

She, therefore, adjourned Philemon’s testimony till January 8.

Philemon’s petition is the first of several others against the Nigerian Army in relation to the October 2019 incident that has got a definite date.

The Army has repeatedly denied shooting at or killing any #EndSARS protester, contrary to the claims of several protesters.