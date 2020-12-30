Trader docked for alleged theft of N311,000 computer accessories

A Kano Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, sentenced two men, Mohammad Sani, 24, and Saddam Ali, 27, to 12 strokes of cane each for dealing in Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.







The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were tried for being in possession of Indian hemp and a liquid substance suspected to be intoxicants.







The magistrate, Mr. Farouk Ibrahim, convicted the defendants after they pleaded guilty of being in possession of the hard drugs. Ibrahim ordered that they be given 12 strokes of cane each after they pleaded for leniency.







Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Muhammad Bichi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 21 around 9p.m. at Plaza, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.







Bichi said a team of police officers attached to Fagge Division arrested the defendants with 10 sachets of Rohypnol, a suspected hard drug, one wrap of Indian hemp and a bottle of liquid substance suspected to be intoxicant. He said the offence contravened Section 403 of the Penal Code.

MEANWHILE, a 42-year-old trader, Tobi Jacob, charged with stealing N311,000 computer accessories was, yesterday, arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

When the defendant appeared before Magistrate Mrs. O.A. Odubajo, he denied committing the offence and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.







Odubajo said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two-year tax payment to the Lagos State government.







The prosecutor, Sgt. Sunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 14 at Computer Village, Ikeja. He said the defendant collected goods worth N311,000 from Mr Adebayo Ojedara, on the pretext of paying after selling, but failed to do so.







“The defendant obtained the computer accessories from the complainant under the pretext of selling and remitting the money to him. But he started giving excuses. When efforts made by the complainant to collect his money proved unsuccessful, he reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant.”







The magistrate adjourned the case till January 13, 2021 for mention.