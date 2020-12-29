Agency Reporter

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced two men, Mohammad Sani, 24, and Saddam Ali, 27, to 12 strokes of cane each for dealing in Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were tried for being in possession of Indian hemp and a liquid substance suspected to intoxicants.

The Magistrate, Mr Farouk Ibrahim, convicted the defendants after they pleaded guilty of being in possession of the hard drugs.

Ibrahim ordered that they be given 12 strokes of cane each after they pleaded for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Muhammad Bichi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. at Plaza, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Bichi said a team of police officers attached to Fagge Division arrested the defendants with 10 sachets of Rohypnol, a suspected hard drug, one wrap of Indian hemp and a bottle of liquid substance suspected to be intoxicant.

He said that the offence contravened Section 403 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)