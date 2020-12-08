A combination of photos showing the map of Zamfara State and a logo of INEC.

Two missing ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Zamfara State (INEC) have been found safe.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of the state, Dr Asma’u Maikudi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting which held on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened by the electoral umpire ahead of the supplementary bye-election in Bakura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Dr Maikudi noted that four ad-hoc staff were declared missing, but two of them were found injured while the remaining two have returned on Monday.

She called on politicians to corporate with INEC to ensure a successful election and vowed to deliver a free, fair, and credible poll.

READ ALSO: APC NEC Extends Tenure Of Caretaker Committee

According to the REC, the supplementary bye-election scheduled for Wednesday is to take place at 14 polling units in five wards in Bakura LGA.

The wards include Bakura (eight polling units), Damri (three polling units), Yar Kufuji (one polling unit), Nasarawa (one polling unit), Yar Geda (one polling unit).

Dr Maikudi added that across all the affected polling units, a total of 11,429 registered voters were expected at the poll.

The meeting had in attendance various political stakeholders, including representatives of some political parties in the state.