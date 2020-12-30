Mercy Okhiade Omoike, a journalist and mother of two-month-old Shalom Omoike, has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance to enable her son undergo an open-heart surgery in India. The estimated cost of the surgery, including travelling expenses, is N8 million.

Shalom has since birth been in pains by the trauma of transposition of his arteries, with the two main arteries connected to the heart in wrong position and has also battled breathing disorder.







His mother, Mercy, said after Shalom’s delivery, it was observed that he had breathing issues and was placed on oxygen before his diagnosis, which revealed that the arteries connected to the heart were in wrong positions and insufficient to oxygenate blood, which may lead to his death if not corrected.







“We were told we need a corrective surgery in India when he is three months old so that he can have a chance of survival. It was also revealed that there is a hole in his heart,” she said.







The summary of the baby’s medical report signed by his consultant, a Paediatrician and Paediatric Cardiologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr Ogochukwu Sokunbi, confirmed the conditions.







She said: “Clinical evaluation indicated that he has symptomatic congenital heart disease, which was confirmed by echocardiography to be transposition of great arteries, large sized inlet ventricular septal defect shunting bi-directionally. He will require further cardiovascular evaluation and possible open-heart surgery to correct his heart defects in order to forestall irreversible and life threatening complications.”







Appealing to the public, Mercy said she needs the financial support and prayers of well-meaning Nigerians for the good health of her son. Donations can be sent to Shalom Omozokpia Omoike’s Zenith Bank account, 2052022603.