Two university professors were among the successful candidates that won in the Saturday local government council polls conducted by the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), officials said.

While Adamu Alooma of the APC won in Damboa unopposed with 89,765 votes, Ibrahim Bukar also of the APC won in Gwoza unopposed with 96,780 votes.

The two professors are both from the southern part of Borno State – a region rated to be the most educationally advanced in the state.

It is also the first time to have candidates with that level of education vying to occupy such political office in the history of Borno State.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State was declared the winner in all the 27 council seats that were contested during the weekend.

On Saturday, residents of Borno State filed out for the first time in over one decade, to cast their votes for would-be elected council officials.

The Boko Haram insurgency had previously stalled past efforts of the state government to conduct an election for the local councils.

Announcing the results from the 27 local government areas, the Executive Chairperson of BOSIEC, Abdu Usman, said the APC won all the chairmanship and the 312 ward councillors seats.

Citing Sections 10 and 34 of the BOSIEC, which gives him the power to function as the chief returning officer for the local government elections, Mr Abdu said the APC fielded candidates in all the elective offices earlier declared vacant, while the main opposition PDP, as well as the SDP, APGA and ADC, fielded only in few local government and wards.

The BOSIEC chairperson said the ruling party fielded unopposed candidates in 18 out of the 27 local government areas of Borno State.

Breakdown of the results:

Abadam LGA – APC’s Modu Aisami – returned unopposed and elected with 39,101 votes

Askira Uba: APC’s Ahijo Abdullahi polled 88,427 votes to defeat PDP’s Lasa Samaila with 1,688 votes, and SDP’s Garba Umar with 400 votes.

BAMA – Unopposed Abba Kachala polled 106,428 votes.

BAYO Unchallenged IInuwa Mohammed of APC polled 41,798 votes.

BIU Unopposed Haruna Ibrahim of the APC polled 110,198 votes

CHIBOK Umar Ibrahim of APC polled 44,680 votes to defeat Jonathan Lambo of PDP who got 2,237 votes.

DAMBOA Unopposed Professor Adamu Alooma of APC was returned elected with 89,765 votes

DIKWA: Unopposed Muhammed Gumsama polled 37,360 votes

GUBIO APC’s Sulum Bukar polled 37,360 votes as an unopposed candidate.

GUZAMALA Unopposed Kyari Umar of APC polled 31,410 votes

Gwoza Unopposed Professor Ibrahim Bukar of APC polled 96,780 votes

HAWUL Unppossed Ibrahim Hassan of APC lolled 91,267 votes.

JERE Abubakar Abdul, a candidate of the PDP polled 864, APC’s Umar Tom polled 137,089, while Grema Yusuf of ADC got 9,008 votes.

Kaga Bunu Goneri of APC got 43,438 votes as an unopposed candidate.

Kala Balge Abdullahi Muhammed of APC polled 38,432 votes unopposed

KONDUGA Muhammed Nur of APC got 92,689 votes while his challenger, Abdulsalam Ibrahim of the PDP polled 59 votes.

KUKAWA. APC’s Aji Bukar polled 54,857 votes unopposed.

KWAYA KUSAR Samson Dibal of the APC got 45,879 to emerge winner, defeating Haruna Abdulkarim of the PDP.

MAFA: Abacha Kawu of APC polled 55,572 as an unopposed candidate.

MAGUMERI Lawan Yawumi of APC got 48,121 votes as an unopposed candidate.

MMC Umar Kaumi of PDP polled 8,662 votes, while Ali Bolori polled 200,061 votes.

MARTE Abubakar Jubril of APC polled 50,472 votes as an unopposed candidate.

MOBBAR Bunu Kolo of APC polled 39,598 votes as unopposed.

MONGUNO Ibrahim Kyari of APC polled 46,419 votes to defeat APGA’s Modu Bukar who got 22 votes.

NGALA: Tijani Mala of APC polled 57,673 to defeat Sheriff Abba-Gana of PDP who scored 586 votes.

NGANZAI Bukar Asheik of APC polled 23,609 as an unopposed candidate.

SHANI Yusufu Adamu got 55,940 votes as an unopposed candidate.