Tyler Perry – CNBCTyler Perry – CNBC

Multiple award-winning filmmaker Tyler Perry has taken to Twitter to reveal that he is single at 51-years-old and does not know what to do with the next phase of his life.

The director, producer and actor who was recently named a billionaire posted an after workout photo on social media and revealed that he is no longer in a relationship with longtime partner Gelila Bekele.

He also shared that he’s optimistic about what the future holds.

He wrote:

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” he wrote. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

Perry and Bekele have been in an on and off relationship since 2009 and share a son Aman.

The two stopped attending red carpet function together years ago but Bekele openly celebrates the film mogul.

In an interview with T.I. on his podcast ExpediTIouslyearlier this year, he briefly touched on Bekele without mentioning her name. He said his special lady was sharing in the many perks of his ever-growing empire.

“I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it,” he said.

Perry recently donated $100K to the legal defense fund of Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Black medical worker Breonna Taylor who was died in her own home at the hands of Louisville Metro Police Department plainclothes officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Walker during the botched raid, sued him for assault, battery and emotional distress back in October.

A GoFundMe page was launched on behalf of Walker to help raise funds for the legal battle against Mattingly. Perry’s generous donation was made in four separate transactions on Sunday afternoon to help the fund surpass its $100K goal.