Multiple award-winning filmmaker Tyler Perry has opened up about going through a mid-life crisis.
In a vulnerable social media post, he admitted he was wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.
The 51-year-old comedian also announced he had split from his long-time girlfriend, and the mother of his only child, Gelila Bekele.
Perry and Bekele have been in an on and off relationship since 2009 and share a son, Aman together.
The two stopped attending red carpet function together years ago but Bekele openly celebrates the film mogul.
“This is what a midlife crisis looks like, I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.
”Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high and try to look my best doing it.
”In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good, he wrote in a post on his personal Instagram and Facebook accounts.
His words sparked an outpour of support and plenty of offers for a date, while some were inspired by Mr Perry’s post and began to share their own experience of being single, in solidarity.
Mr Perry is perhaps most famous for his Madea movies, which he wrote, produced, directed and starred in as the title character, an older woman with the help of elaborate prosthetics.
His movies and television shows made him a household name, especially among African Americans, and in 2015 he built a 330-acre movie studio outside of Atlanta, Georgia, and has been credited with helping to make the city a filmmaking destination.
Comments