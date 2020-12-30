Tyrese Gibson, a US actor and rapper known for his role as Roman Pearce in the popular movie ‘Fast and Furious’ has announced his divorce from Samantha Lee Gibson, his partner whom he married in 2017.

The movie star tied the knot with Samantha on Valentine’s day in 2017 and welcomed Soraya Rayas, their daughter, the following year.

But on Wednesday, 30 December, Gibson issued a touching statement via his Instagram page wherein he broke the news of their decision to officially separate and get divorced, although he didn’t say what led to their separation.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives, after much thought, consideration and prayer, we, unfortunately, have made the decision to officially separate and divorce, he wrote.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends and strong co-parents, we feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.

“Our journey together has been a ride of both ups and downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love and respect for each other.

“We both have grown tremendously within this relationship, we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments and we also look forward to seeing the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.

“As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely gruelling and challenging to us all, we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021.

”We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are, he concluded.

