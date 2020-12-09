By Victoria Ojeme

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has advised both U.S citizens and dual nationals to ensure that their international passport has at least six months validity period before they travel this holiday.

Many countries require passports to be valid for six months beyond the intended return date. If it expires before that, one may be denied boarding or entry upon arrival at the destination.

The six- month passport validity rule is enforced because nations do not want to risk having travelers and tourists overstaying their passport validity. Most visitors to the United States are also now required to have six months validity of their passports.

A statement on the website of the US Embassy said that as “the holiday season approaches, U.S. citizens should ensure their passports have at least six months remaining validity beyond their planned date of departure from Nigeria.

“Please note that U.S. citizens, including dual nationals, must use a U.S. passport to enter and leave the United States. Dual nationals may also be required by the Government of Nigeria to use its passport to enter and leave the country. Dual nationals are reminded to bring both their U.S. and Nigerian passports to avoid delays entering and exiting Nigeria.

“Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page for Nigeria before you travel. There are specific COVID-related entry and exit requirements that must be followed to avoid delays upon arrival.

“To schedule an appointment for a passport renewal, please visit the appropriate website for Lagos or Abuja. Appointments are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Please note that all visitors to the Embassy and Consulate are subject to security screening. Anyone entering the security perimeter is required to wear a face mask. People with symptoms of COVID-19 will be prohibited from entering.”

Vanguard News Nigeria