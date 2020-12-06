Visa

By Tunde Oso

United States of America (USA) has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerians seeking visas to the U.S with effect from Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

A statement posted on the website of U.S Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria titled: ‘Visa Reciprocity Fees Removed for Nigeria,’ said, “Effective December 2, 2020, the reciprocity schedule for Nigeria changed to remove all reciprocity fees for the non-immigrant visa categories listed below. There are no reciprocity fees remaining on any visa class for Nigerian nationals.

“All non-immigrant visa applicants are still required to pay the $160 non-refundable MRV fee at the time of application. Reciprocity fees paid prior to December 3, 2020 are not refundable.

“The removal of these reciprocity fees matches the Nigerian government’s removal of additional fees on U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas.

“For more information regarding fee schedules, please see the Bureau of Consular Affairs website: www.travel.state.gov,” the statement concluded.

Outgoing President Donald Trump administration had in 2019 imposed the reciprocity fee for all approved non-immigrant visa applications by Nigerians.

The fee was charged in addition to visa application fees for only applicants who are issued visas.

The additional reciprocity fees which ranged from $80 to $303 depending on the class of visa, took effect from August 29 last year.

