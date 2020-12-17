[FILES] Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US, Sylvanus Nsofor (left); Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Director, Africa Centre, Atlantic Council Dr. Peter Pham at a High-Level Roundtable convened by the Council in Washington, DC, US

United States has expressed sadness over the death of the Nigerian ambassador to the U.S., Sylvanus Nsofor, who died at the age of 85 years.

In a statement, U.S. said “We are saddened by the passing on December 10 of His Excellency Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, and offer our sincere condolences to his family and all those who worked with him. Ambassador Nsofor was an important and influential member of the diplomatic community in Washington, D.C. and helped to strengthen our partnerships across the West Africa region”.







“Ambassador Nsofor’s long career in public service, which spanned both the law and diplomacy, was a testament to his dedication to the Nigerian people. In striving to find common ground between the United States and Nigeria, he supported mutually beneficial programs and initiatives across a wide range of sectors including educational exchange, rule of law, and business investment. He saw tremendous value in people-to-people connections and fostered a spirit of cooperation across the diplomatic corps”.

The Department of State honors Ambassador Nsofor’s leadership in promoting diplomatic exchange and understanding during his tenure in the United States.”