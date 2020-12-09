An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm has 86% efficacy against the virus, the United Arab Emirates health ministry said on Wednesday, 9 December, citing an interim analysis of human trial.

According to WSJ, the Gulf Arab state in July started Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing institute of biological product, a unit of Sinopharm’s China national biotec group (CNBG), and in September the UAE approved its emergency use for certain groups.

”The analysis also shows 99% seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency. The analysis shows no serious safety concerns, it said.

It also said it had officially registered the vaccine without elaborating and that 31,000 volunteers across 125 nationalities participated in the UAE trial. It did not say what side effects or illnesses participants experienced or how many volunteers were given the vaccine and how many received a placebo.

The Chinese vaccine, made using an inactivated version of the coronavirus to prime human immune systems to fight it, was among the first candidates that raced into the crucial final stage of human trials. While Pfizer and Moderna are among developers relying on novel technology, manufacturers have decades of experience with the method that the Chinese company is using.

Past trial data has shown, that the vaccine which uses an inactivated virus unable to replicate human cells to trigger immune responses requires two doses.

The UAE trial is a partnership between Sinopharm’s CNBG, Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company Group 42 (G42) and the Abu Dhabi department of health.

Sinopharm and G42 have also expanded the trial to Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

The UAE, with a population of around 9 million has recorded 178,837 infections and 596 deaths from the disease.

Like this: Like Loading...