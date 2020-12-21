Under the directives of his highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the United Arab Emirates has sent to the sisterly Islamic republic of Mauritania an aid plane containing more than 10 metric tonnes of medical supplies, testing equipment and ventilators, in addition to a specialized medical team, to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE ambassador to Mauritania, said: “the UAE is extending assistance to Mauritania today, in support of its diligent efforts to combat COVID-19.

”This reflects the distinguished relations between his highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, deputy supreme commander of the Armed Forces, his excellency Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic republic of Mauritania, and the keenness of the two countries to strengthen joint cooperation in combatting the pandemic.

He added: “the UAE aid to Mauritania comes within the framework of fraternal relations between the leadership and peoples of both countries.

Mauritania is one of the first countries to receive assistance from the UAE to fight COVID-19, shipments to the country consisted of two aid planes carrying 22 metric tonnes of medical equipment in order to support and assist the efforts of frontline healthcare professionals in Mauritania as they work to confront the repercussions of the virus.

According to Relief Web, the UAE has delivered more than 1,685 metric tonnes of aid to more than 121 countries in need, benefitting more than 1.6 million medical professionals in the process.