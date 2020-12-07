Malam Uba Sani

…Seeks speedy completion before Buhari’s exit

As group drums support

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has said that posterity would not judge them right if President Buhari ended his tenure without completing the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project.

Speaking in an interview in a local Hausa radio programme ,the Senator said if the work is not completed during Buhari’s tenure,” he, the President would one day ply that route. We also would ply the route. So, definitely if that road project is not completed, the people would look down on us .It would be shameful,” he said.

This came as a group, Unified Awareness Forum, UAF, organized a thank you dinner in Kaduna, in recognition of the “laudable efforts of Senator Uba Sani who is leaving no stone unturned in making sure Kaduna and the North in general benefit from Federal Government ‘s projects.”

Speaking to journalists on the occasion, the National President of the UAF, Mohammed Kabiru, said Senator Uba Sani had truly demonstrated his desire for the North to catch up with the other regions in terms of development.

Secretary of the UAF,Aminu Sarkin Fulani, described the Senator as a champion of the people in the region while the Vice President, Alhaji IbrahimTanimu, extolled the virtues of Senator Uba Sani and announced that plans were on for a mega rally to showcase their unalloyed support for the Senator .

They commended him for keeping tabs to ensure that the road project is completed in good time.

According to Senator Uba Sani,” when I spoke at a parley ,to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, I was actually passing a message to the President through the Chief of Staff, Professor Gambari.”

“For us as leaders of Northern extraction, completing the road project in good time will be the best for us.”

“That road is very important because whoever is traveling to Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, must play that road.”

“If it is on the excuse that there is paucity of funds, priority should be given to the Abuja – Kaduna-Kano Road, so that it would be completed, rather than embarking on new road projects.”

“I’ve spoken to the Minister of Finance, our sister Hajiya Zainab Ahmed. She is very passionate about the road and might’ve met the President on the matter.”

“From our investigation, we are hoping that the road project would be completed in 2023.” He said unless the road is duly completed before the tenure of this administration elapsed, it would definitely be a shame.

