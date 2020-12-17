



After tasting the joy of victory last week at the TYB -international Golf Resorts and Country Club, Abuja, Michael Ubi of the Port Harcourt Golf Club is not ready to relinquish the Chief of Army Staff Pro-Am trophy.

Ubi grossed 139 over 36 holes to win the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Golf Tournament in a regular tour Pros, beating his challenger, Bala Abdullahi of Ashaka Cement Golf Club, with plus one.

S. Okpe of Minna Cantonment Golf Club and J. Okoromi of Ilorin Golf Club both scored 140 gross over 36 holes to jointly place third in the third position.

M. Liman of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja won the the senior tour Pros, while Tina Micah of Rhyno Golf Club, Jos, won the Lady Pros with 166 gross over 36 holes.

The Over-all Best Gross trophy went to John Alex of Otukpo Golf Club after playing 70, while Captain of Kaduna Golf Club, H. Adamu earned the Over-all Best Nett with 62. The Best Gross of Category 1 went to David Ali, while Best Nett of category 2 and 3 went to S. Icha and Osarenren J.N.

Speaking at the end of the competition, an elated Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, who is also the life patron of the TYB-International Golf Resorts and Country Club, Abuja, promised to support the development of Nigeria’s golf.

He said, “I have noted the effort at grooming young and talented players for the future through the Caddy tour. We must continue to constructively engage our energetic youth, both male and female, and continue to support them.

“I am also glad to note that this Pro-Am tournament has set the record as for the first time the lady professional golfers participated in the professional tour in a club event in the country. This affirms that Nigeria has talents to compete at global levels with appropriate exposure and support.”

He directed that the Pro-Am Golf tournament be made an annual event of the Nigerian Army and be captured in the budget of 2021 Army Sporting events.

Apart from the competition on the field, the week-long COAS Pro-Am Golf tournament also witnessed the groundbreaking and launching of TYB – International Golf Resorts and Country Club, Abuja, presentation of trophies to deserving winners, and honours to the president of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who was represented at the occasion by the NGF’s Media and Publicity Director, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, the immediate Past President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN).