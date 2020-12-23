By Nsa Gill, Calabar

The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, (UCTH), Cross River State, has promised to probe the death of a neurosurgeon and medical consultant in the hospital, Dr. Mathias Nnadi.

Nnadi died at the weekend on his way to the hospital. His sudden illness was reportedly triggered in a gridlock.

A statement on Tuesday by the Corporate Affairs Department reads: “Our attention has been drawn to various accounts, especially on social media, of the death of Dr. Mathias Nnadi, a neurosurgeon. Some of these accounts emanate from professionals who ought to know better.

“These accounts contain a gross misrepresentation of facts. We urge the public to discountenance them and await a confirmation of events leading to that unfortunate outcome.

“In pursuit of UCTH’s commitment to transparency and improved healthcare, we will conduct a full inquiry into the events, the role(s) played by individuals, the failings, if any in our system, etc, to ascertain if another outcome was feasible in this case. We wish also to learn from this incident and strengthen our system.

“We commiserate with Nnadi’s family, and ask the public to allow the family and community mourn this loss with dignity.”