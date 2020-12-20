Police in Mbale District on Saturday raided Hill View bar in Nauyo-Bugema town Council, Mbale City at around 11pm and arrested 80 revelers in connection to holding an unauthorized local concert- contrary to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

Police commanded by Mbale District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Fred Ahimbisibwe responded to a call by residents in the area who were complaining about the same bar where people had gathered and were playing loud music.

It’s reported that the revelers were dancing and shouting.

The suspects and others still at large allegedly held a concert in violation of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health on Covid-19.

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Health issued guidelines suspending concerts attended by revelers in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The guidelines still stand.

The suspects are also accused of flouting anti-coronavirus guidelines aimed at preventing drinking in bars.

In March, 2020, President Museveni closed down bars, clubs, discos, Places of worship and other public places among others as one of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of covid-19.

However several other measures have since been lifted with the exception of bars, clubs and discos. However, some bars in different parts of the country continue operating secretly.

Mbale DPC Ahimbisibwe told Daily Monitor that the suspects were arrested for defying Presidential directives.

“The suspects were found in bars that were closed to stop the spread of covid-19. We condemn the acts of some selfish individuals, who are bent on violating the directives on Covid-19 with purpose of making money while risking the lives of many Ugandans. The suspects will be charged accordingly,”Mr Ahimbisibwe said.

The suspects who are currently detained at Mbale Central Police station will be charged with doing acts likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease, which is Coronavirus.

He warned people against breaching of Ministry of health directives on prevention of coronavirus.

The Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said police have noticed violation of guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus leading to an increase in infection cases.

On Friday night, Police carried operations in town on people that were traveling during curfew time.

Covid-19 cases still rising

On Thursday the ministry of health registered 628 new covid-19 infections as Uganda’s case tally rose to 29,361.

The ministry also said covid19 fatalities had reached 228 with three more virus deaths registered in 24 hours by Thursday.

On Friday, Kyotera Woman MP, Robina Ssentongo became the third MP to succumb to Covid-19 a space of three months after her counterparts Rehema Watongola (Kamuli Municipality) and Faith Alupo (Pallisa woman MP) died of the disease.