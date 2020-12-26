Catholic bishops have asked security forces, as a gift for Christmas celebrations, to desist from shooting and teargassing people in election campaigns.

The chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference, Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, yesterday asked the authorities to emulate the gift of love through Jesus to express it to everyone irrespective of our religious, social status and political affiliation.

“In Uganda, we have a practice where we exchange gifts on Christmas. This year, let our gifts to each other be an expression of peace and love. May I give an example, how lovely would it be, that during this festive season of Christmas that soldiers do not spray teargas on people, that they do not shoot [fire] bullets,” Bishop Zziwa said, adding that teargas and bullets cannot be gifts to people but they speak death.

Bishop Zziwa, also of Kiyinda-Mityana Catholic Diocese, was delivering Christmas and End of Year message on behalf of the bishops at a press conference in Kampala.

He said in Uganda, this year’s Christmas falls within the political campaigns leading to the general elections in 2021 where many people are devotedly expressing support for their candidates.

“It is, however, sad to note that in the last few months, our country has already witnessed high level of violence leading to loss of life and property. We are concerned by the high handedness of some security agents in handling opposition candidates and their supporters,” Bishop Zziwa said.

While citing the November 18 and 19 violent protests as still vivid in people’s minds, Bishop Zziwa said although political campaigns and elections generate emotions, the situation should not make people lose sight of the dignity of humanity and the need to love and respect one another.

“We appeal to candidates and their supporters to avoid inflammatory and degrading language and all acts of violence, and to observe the rule of law and exercise their civic rights to associate and vote in a peaceful and respectable manner,” he added.

The bishop appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to intensify voter education to enable all voters effectively cast their ballots on the polling day.

During the November 18-19 political protests triggered by arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Luuka District, 58 people were killed by security forces.

On the campaign trail, police and army have engaged in violent confrontation blocking Opposition candidates from reaching their campaign venues or addressing supporters in various places.

Archbishop John Baptist Odama of Gulu called for a violence-free festive period and after the 2021 General Election. “I wish a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2021 to all the Christians. I would want the people of Acholi and Uganda to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in peace, joy and in respect of one another so that we feel the sense of being children of God,” Archbishop Odama said.

“Ugandans need peace, harmony and unity more than violence, aggression, hatred, tribalism. The period of elections will pass and so, we should not spoil our relationship with one another because we are brothers and sisters, and should love one another,” he added.

He asked religious, cultural and political leaders to ensure that peace reigns in the country.

Chua West County MP PP Okin said as the world celebrates the birth of Christ, people should also be peaceful because Jesus Christ came when he was a peaceful.

“We should emulate the kind of value of peace, tolerance and harmony he exhibited,” he said.

Mr Okin also tasked Ugandans to observe standard operating procedures set by the Ministry of Health to fight Covid-19. Gulu Woman MP Betty Aol Ocan, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, advised Ugandans to vote wisely and ensure that facemask is a must whenever they gathering for any meeting.

Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine Christmas message

This time of Christmas time is supposed to be time for love with family and beloved ones but unfortunately, there is not so much love flowing at this time. I want to take this opportunity to wish a Merry Christmas to every Ugandan and, especially those with limited opportunities and resources because this particular Christmas comes at a time where it is even dangerous for both health and financial statuses of people.

Many people are not going to be with family because they are protecting their beloved ones and many will do the same to protect their pockets. However, we pray that the Lord gives them happiness that they deserve even when they are with limited resources and providence.