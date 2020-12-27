The Uganda Electoral Commission, on Saturday, said it suspended political campaigns in 11 districts that the Ministry of Health considers COVID-19 hotspots.
Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission’s spokesperson, said in a tweet that the suspension takes immediate effect in the districts of Mbarara, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Kampala and Tororo.
The suspension comes just three weeks before the January 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.
The commission has previously urged politicians not to hold rallies of more than 200 people in a bid to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.
Despite the warning, politicians continue to hold big rallies sparking clashes between the police and campaigners.
The commission, early last month, cleared 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, to run in the 2021 general elections.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Comments