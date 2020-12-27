The Uganda Electoral Commission, on Saturday, said it suspended political campaigns in 11 districts that the Ministry of Health considers COVID-19 hotspots.

Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission’s spokesperson, said in a tweet that the suspension takes immediate effect in the districts of Mbarara, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Kampala and Tororo.

The suspension comes just three weeks before the Jan. 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The commission has previously urged politicians not to hold rallies of more than 200 people in a bid to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.

Despite the warning, politicians continue to hold big rallies sparking clashes between the Police and campaigners.

The commission, early last month, cleared 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, to run in the 2021 general elections.

