The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat has been arrested. Mr Amuriat was Friday morning arrested at the border of Rubirizi and Bushenyi districts in western Uganda.

Police said Amuriat has to record a statement after a boda boda motorcycle he was riding on knocked down Mbarara Division Police Commander, Mr John Rutagira on Wednesday.

Mr Amuriat was today supposed to be in Rubirizi, Buhweju and Bushenyi looking for votes ahead of the 2021 general election.

Amuriat’s arrest comes just hours after police in Mbarara said they were looking for the boda boda rider who allegedly knocked down Mr Rutagira on Wednesday as he attempted to block the presidential candidate.

Rwizi Regional Spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira said in a statement that the rider was on the run but police would charge him with reckless driving and causing an accident under the TRSA, Mbarara CPS TSD10/03/12/2020.