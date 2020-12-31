Kampala — Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP ) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has been arrested.

Mr Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and was being driven to a police station in Kalangala Island area, according to the Daily Monitor.

The official Twitter account of the singer-turned-politician also announced the arrest.

“Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked – Admin,” read a tweet on the handle.

The Monitor reports that efforts are currently underway to have the NUP candidate airlifted to Kampala from Kalangala Island.

However, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said Mr Kyagulanyi was being transferred to his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

“Part of his advance team, captured on CCTV cameras and several video footages while deflating tyres of police motor vehicles, inciting violence, obstructing police officers on duty, violating the health and safety protocols and various traffic offences, have been arrested for further statement recording,” it further stated.

Bobi Wine had travelled to Kalangala Islands for his electoral campaign visit to the area. Earlier in the day, Police paddy wagons were seen being loaded onto the MV Ssese headed for areas around Kalangala.

The arrest comes 15 days to January 14, 2021, the day when voters go to the poll to vote for who will be Uganda’s next President.

The election pits Bobi Wine and nine other opposition candidates against ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate and incumbent president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has been in power for close to four decades.