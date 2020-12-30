Eleven United Nations human rights experts have commended the arrests and judicial harassment of political opponents and civil society in Uganda following electoral violence that has left tens of people dead.

In a joint statement, the UN human rights experts urged Uganda government to put an end to arrest, detention and judicial harassment of political opponents.

“We are gravely concerned by the election-related violence, the excessive use of force by security personnel, as well as the increasing crackdown on peaceful protesters, political and civil society leaders and human rights defenders,” said the UN human rights experts.

The experts are under the Special Rapporteurs and Working Groups also called Special Procedures.

Special Procedures is the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system. They carry out independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world.

Since the coronavirus restrictions and campaigns for the presidential, parliamentary and local government elections, more than 90 people have been killed by security agencies. Thousands others have been jailed.

The experts were concerned about the use of restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus to infringe on human rights.

Several countries, especially from the West, have condemned violence by security personnel in these elections and even threatened consequences if the crimes continue.

They also condemned judicial harassment of Civil Society Organisations, their executive managers and arrest of journalists. “Combatting terrorism should never be used as a justification to undermine the credibility of associations or to unduly impede their legitimate work,” the UN experts said.

“We are gravely concerned about this attack on human rights defenders, civil society actors and those who defend them. The prosecution of Nicholas Opiyo and other lawyers, as well as the judicial harassment of those who express dissent, appear to be strictly related to the electoral context and fictitious charges being used to justify them,” they added.

President Museveni has been accusing civil society and the Opposition of working with foreigners to topple his government and vowed to deal with them.

The experts said the government should put in place measures that allow peaceful and transparent elections.

“Any action which may fuel further social tension must be avoided and the voices of people and their representatives must be fully taken into account,” the experts said.