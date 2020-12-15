By Juliet Ebirim

All charges levelled against Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems in Uganda have reportedly been dropped and the duo will return to Nigeria later today.

Following the public outcry from Nigerians and diplomatic intervention of the Nigerian government, a Chief Magistrate Court in Uganda today December 15th, dropped the charges against the music artistes.

The court order approving this was also shared on social media and it shows that the two can be released and returned home to their country.

The duo were arrested on Sunday, December 13th, for making an appearance at a concert, while the country is on lockdown.

Omah Lay and Tems were remanded in different prisons till Wednesday, December 16th, following their arraignment before the Makindye Division court in Kampala on Monday.

However, all charges against them have now been dropped and the Chief Magistrate Court has issued a release order.

Nigerian music stars Peter Okoye and Mr. Eazi have also taken to Twitter to confirm the release.

“Confirm!💯 @Omah_Lay and @temsbaby have been released! It is well guys! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬” Peter Okoye wrote.

“Pleased to hear that My brothers and sisters are to be released & the case is resolved, Big love to everyone who worked on this & Special thanks to @adoniaayebare & The Government of Uganda, Chief Of Justice In Uganda 🙏🏿. African relations must keep fostering strong!” Mr.Eazi tweeted.

Vanguard News Nigeria