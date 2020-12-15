A Ugandan singer, Moses Ssali, more popularly known Bebe Cool has been accused of playing a role in the arrest and detention of Omah Lay and Tems.

The two fast-rising Nigerian singers were arrested over their involvement in a concert that held on Saturday night in Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala City. The pair were thereafter remanded in police custody alongside four Ugandans after they were arraigned before a court.

But amid the drama trailing their detention, an earlier post by Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool wherein he opposed Omah Lay and Tems’ invitation for the concert surfaced online.

In the now-deleted post, Cool had wondered why the organisers of the concert would opt for the two Nigerian artistes when many of his colleagues in Uganda are struggling financially.

He had also called for cancellation of the concert, threatening to frustrate the success of the event if it was going to hold eventually.

“Let me hope this is a dream I am in because if it’s real, I will make every effort to fail this event,” he had written.

In another post, Bebe Cool apologised for what he earlier wrote, while backing calls for the release of the detained Nigerian singers in Uganda.

According to The Cable, Bebe Cool admitted that while he earlier opposed the organisation of the concert, the authorities did not eventually stop the event from holding as he requested. He added that people should rather blame the organisers of the concert for the arrest of the Nigerian singers.

“Free Omah Lay. So much has happened to humanity in the world due to covid-19 but we need to focus on not hurting each other more than what COVID-19 has done to us all,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I called for this concert to be stopped and the authorities did not do so then. Damage has been done but we can avoid more damage. Free the artists and blame the organisers.”

Despite the apology from Bebe Cool, some Nigerians, including celebrities, took to Twitter to pour out their annoyance at the Ugandan singer.

