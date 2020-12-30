…Promises Appropriation Law will benefit Enugu State people

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, assented to the 2021 budget bill, passed by the State House of Assembly.

Assenting to the bill, estimated at One hundred and sixty-nine billion, eight hundred and forty-five million, seven hundred and fifty-eight thousand, five hundred naira (N169,845, 758,500.00),

Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked members of the State House of Assembly for their partnership with the state government as well as diligent discharge of their legislative responsibilities which saw to the smooth and timely passage of the budget.

The governor who also thanked God for 2020, prayed that the coming year will be better.

Reiterating his resolve to continue to serve Enugu State with the fear of God, Gov. Ugwuanyi promised that the 2021 budget will benefit the people of the state, for them to continue to enjoy democracy dividends.

Presenting the budget for assent at the Government House, Enugu, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, disclosed that the House constructively engaged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during deliberation on the budget estimates.

READ ALSO: Umahi signs 2021 Appropriation Bill Into Law

The Deputy Speaker, who was accompanied by the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu and other members of the House, added that they carried out their legislative responsibilities diligently “to give our people more dividends of democracy”.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi on December 9, presented a budget proposal for 2021, tagged: “Budget of Recovery and Continued Growth” to the State House of Assembly, for consideration and passage. The budget was 13.8 percent higher than the revised 2020 budget.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, were among the dignitaries who witnessed the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria