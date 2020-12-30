Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, assented to the 2021 budget bill, passed by the State House of Assembly.

Assenting to the bill, estimated at One hundred and sixty-nine billion, eight hundred and forty-five million, seven hundred and fifty-eight thousand, five hundred naira (N169,845, 758,500.00), Mr Ugwuanyi thanked members of the State House of Assembly for their partnership with the state government as well as diligent discharge of their legislative responsibilities which saw to the smooth and timely passage of the budget.

The governor who also thanked God for 2020, prayed that the coming year will be better.

Reiterating his resolve to continue to serve Enugu State with the fear of God, Mr Ugwuanyi promised that the 2021 budget will benefit the people of the state, for them to continue to enjoy democracy dividends.