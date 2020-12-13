Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

…To flag-off distribution of empowerment items to constituents

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will on the 20th of December, 2020, commission development projects across Nsukka/Igbo Eze South Federal Constituency in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the projects were attracted by the federal lawmaker representing the constituency in the House of the Representatives, Pat Asadu.

The governor will equally flags-off the distribution of empowerment items to the constituents.

The projects to be commissioned by the governor according to a press release by Asadu includes the Agbamere Road in Eha Alumona, Nsukka Local Government Area; the inland Road phase 1 of Ibagwa-Aka at Igbo-Eze South Council Area; inspection of the ongoing construction of Umugbabe_Uhunowerre Road project, also in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

The governor would equally lay a foundation stone for the construction of Nru Road in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

According to the release, the Governor will also hand over several empowerment items to the constituents in line with his empowerment agenda in the state.

The press statement further stated that part of the empowerment items include “Cars to some beneficiaries drawn from the constituency, motorcycles to each autonomous community to strengthen security and forest guard programmes.”

The governor will also flag-off the distribution of power generating sets, clothing materials to women and the elderly in each village, foodstuff to all the 36 wards that make the constituency and monetary palliatives to the party faithful to boost their wellbeing and to encourage political participation in the constituency.

“We are using this medium to invite stakeholders and the good people of Nsukka/Igbo Eze South Federal Constituency to come and witness this people-oriented programme billed to take place in Ugwuoye Primary School, Nsukka Local Government Area after the commissioning activities,” the release further disclosed.

According to the statement, the empowerment programme will not displace the free medical outreach which the Pat Asadu Foundation carries out frequently for his constituents adding, that “the Pat Asadu Foundation free medical outreach programme for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency has come to stay. We are strengthened and motivated by the many testimonies of healing that are recorded from the free medical programme,” the statement noted.

