Our Reporter

THERE are now more patients in hospitals in England with COVID-19 than there were during the last peak in April, it was learnt on Tuesday.

The CEO of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), Simon Stevens, said healthcare workers are “back in the eye of the storm” and some hospitals’ intensive care units are close to capacity.

“Many of us will have lost family, friends, colleagues and at a time of year when normally we would be celebrating, a lot of people are understandably feeling anxious, frustrated and tired,” Stevens said.

More than 20,000 people are in hospital now being treated for COVID-19, 5,000 of them in London. Yesterday, a total of more than 53,000 cases were reported, a new daily record for the UK.

Andrew Hayward, from the UK government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group warned on BBC radio: “I think we are entering a dangerous phase of the pandemic and we are going to need early, decisive national action to prevent a catastrophe in January and February.

“A 50 per cent increase in transmissibility means that the previous levels of restrictions that worked before won’t work now. So Tier 4 is necessary or even higher.”

Hayward added: “I think we are looking at a situation where we are moving into near-lockdown.”

At an east London hospital, staff said some patients were spending up to six hours waiting in ambulances before being transferred to wards inside.

At another hospital in southeast London, COVID-19 patients had to be moved to other hospitals due to concerns it was running out of pipes and infrastructure to deliver oxygen.

As for reopening schools, Hayward said there have to be restrictions elsewhere in society to “pay for that”.

“We need to more or less stay at home unless you really have to go out, combined with testing and isolation to carry us through the next few months while we get as many people as possible vaccinated.”

The UK is now waiting for the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine to be approved by regulatory authorities, allowing the country to massively scale up its vaccination programme.