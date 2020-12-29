From Yusuf Alli, Abuja

The British High Commission in Nigeria has issued fresh advisory on Coronavirus disease and security threats in the country.

It said the security environment in the North-East has deteriorated since 2018.

It also claimed that there is a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria.

These details are contained in the updated advisory on the website of the commission against the backdrop of the resurgence of Coronavirus and security challenges nation.

The commission said: “From Monday 28 December additional arrival procedures will be in place for passengers whose journey starts from the UK or South Africa.

“ Passengers must present their pre-departure permit to fly and a QR code confirming they have booked a test for the seventh day after arrival in Nigeria.

“ They must also provide evidence of a negative COVID PCR result from a test taken within the 96 hours prior to boarding.

“On arrival these passengers will be processed by the public health authorities separately to those from other destinations.

Regarding security threats in the country, the commission said the situation in the North-East has deteriorated since 2018.

It asked its citizens to be safety conscious because Boko Haram and other terrorist groups are after Western interests.

It added: “The security environment in the North-East has deteriorated since 2018 and there is a heightened risk of kidnap.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Most attacks occur in the North-East, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

“Kidnaps in the North-East have included humanitarian and private sector workers. There are also reports that Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) are continuing to actively plan to kidnap foreigners.

“ As well as in North-East Nigeria, extremist groups operate in some northern and middle belt states including Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger and Adamawa.

“ If you’re working or travelling in these states then you should be aware of the risk of terrorist kidnapping.

“There’s a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria. Kidnaps can be motivated by criminality or terrorism, and could be carried out for financial or political gain. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the risk of kidnap increases after dark.”

The commission advised its citizens to seek professional security advice before going yo high risk areas.

It said:” Before considering travel to areas to which the FCDO advise against all or all but essential travel you should take professional security advice.

“Be vigilant at all times and keep others informed of your travel plans. If you’re working in Nigeria you should follow your employer’s security advice.

“There have also been significant attacks in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Bauchi States and in the Federal capital, Abuja. Further attacks are likely.”

“ Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists. You should avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced people.”