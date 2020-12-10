Ex-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh is being penalised for the killings of protesters and minority groups.

The former dictator, whose election defeat to Adama Barrow in December 2016 forced him to flee is among the three from west Africa on an updated list targeting 10 people across the globe.

Jammeh, his wife Zineb, and the former director-general of the country’s national intelligence agency Yankuba Badjie, are all now subject to asset freezes and a UK travel ban.

London said Jammeh was behind inciting, promoting, ordering and being directly involved in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, kidnappings, torture, rape, as well as wider human rights violations after he seized power in a coup in 1994.

Zineb Jammeh was sanctioned for the same reason, and for using charities as a cover for illicit transfer of funds between herself and her husband.

Both are already under similar sanctions from the United States.