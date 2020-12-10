Britain on Thursday, 10 December, imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including the former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, BBC reports.
Travel bans and asset freezes are being placed on three people in Russia accused of torture and other acts against LGBTQ people in Chechnya.
LGBTQ is an initialism that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.
In Venezuela, sanctions are also being imposed on senior security figures.
Ex-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh is being penalised for the killings of protesters and minority groups.
The former dictator, whose election defeat to Adama Barrow in December 2016 forced him to flee is among the three from west Africa on an updated list targeting 10 people across the globe.
Jammeh, his wife Zineb, and the former director-general of the country’s national intelligence agency Yankuba Badjie, are all now subject to asset freezes and a UK travel ban.
London said Jammeh was behind inciting, promoting, ordering and being directly involved in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, kidnappings, torture, rape, as well as wider human rights violations after he seized power in a coup in 1994.
Zineb Jammeh was sanctioned for the same reason, and for using charities as a cover for illicit transfer of funds between herself and her husband.
Both are already under similar sanctions from the United States.
And Ahmad Anwar Khan, the former senior superintendent of police in Malir district, Pakistan, is facing sanctions for the same offences.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab accused him of overseeing aggressive practices resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people.
He said the punishments which coincide with international human rights day would send a clear message to human rights violators that the UK will hold them to account.
“The UK and our allies are shining a light on the severe and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by those sanctioned today, he said.
Comments