Scientists in the UK have begun trials of innovative antibody-drug treatments that they hope could provide instant protection against COVID-19, Daily Mail reports.

The university college London hospitals NHS trust (UCLH) said that the researchers in the storm chase study believe a long-acting antibody (LAAB) known as AZD7442, developed by AstraZeneca, may offer immediate and long-term protection to people who have been recently exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and prevent them from developing COVID-19.

The study, led by UCLH virologist Dr Catherine Houlihan, recruited the first participant in the world to the study earlier this month and has recruited 10 participants since then.

“We know that this antibody combination can neutralise the virus, so we hope to find that giving this treatment via injection can lead to immediate protection against the development of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed even when it would be too late to offer a vaccine, said Houlihan.

UCLH said its new vaccine research centre is running two clinical trials testing a LAAB combination treatment to protect against COVID-19.

The second Provent study is looking at the use of AZD7442 in people who may not respond to vaccination, for instance where someone has a compromised immune system or are at increased risk of COVID-19 infection due to factors such as age and existing conditions.

“We will be recruiting people who are older or in long-term care and who have conditions such as cancer and HIV which may affect the ability of their immune system to respond to a vaccine.

“We want to reassure anyone for whom a vaccine may not work that we can offer an alternative which is just as protective, said Dr Nicky Longley, UCLH infectious diseases consultant leading the provent study.

Antibodies are protein molecules that the body produces to help fight infections, monoclonal antibodies are artificially produced in a laboratory and designed as possible medical treatments. They are designed to be injected directly into the body, unlike vaccines which train the immune system itself to produce antibodies.

