BRITAIN’S medicine regulator has advised people with a history of significant allergies not to get Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported severe adverse reactions on the first day of rollout.

Starting with the elderly and frontline workers, Britain began mass vaccinating its population yesterday, part of a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

National Health Service Medical Director Stephen Powis said the advice had been changed after two NHS workers reported anaphylactoid reactions associated with receiving the vaccine.

“As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination, after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” Powis said.

The MHRA said it would seek further information, and Pfizer and BioNTech said they were supporting the MHRA’s investigation.

Last week, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) became the first in the world to approve the vaccine, developed by Germany’s BioNTech and Pfizer, while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) continue to assess the data.

“Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” MHRA Chief Executive June Raine told lawmakers.

Pfizer has said people with a history of severe adverse allergic reactions to vaccines or the candidate’s ingredients were excluded from their late stage trials, which is reflected in the MHRA’s emergency approval protocol.

In the United States, the FDA released documents yesterday in preparation for an advisory committee meeting, saying the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy and safety data met its expectations for authorisation.

Canada’s health regulator also yesterday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, days ahead of possible approval in the United States.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and Canadian officials expect to administer them within days.