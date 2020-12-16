President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Professor Yahaya Ukwenya, has assured lovers of the game that the federation will present competitive teams in the two key International Cricket Council (ICC) events the country will feature in next year.

The ICC on Monday confirmed that Nigeria would feature in two of its major activities in 2021, including one as hosts.

In a communication sent out over the weekend, Nigeria was listed as one of the key nations penciled to vie for space for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 to be hosted in South Africa.

Nigeria women’s team, currently ranked 41st on the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, have been drawn alongside Botswana, Cameroun, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe in one of the qualifiers to be hosted by Botswana and scheduled for October 2021.

A spot for the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup would be up for grabs from the Botswana center.