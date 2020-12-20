Our Reporter

THE management of Ultimus Holdings, a Pan-African investment company has hinted of plans to invest over $40m in real estate within the next 10m years.

The President/Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii made this disclosure during the official unveiling of one of its new subsidiaries, The Classroom, a luxurious showroom in Lagos by the Commissioner for Physical planning, Lagos state, Tpl Idris Salako.

While addressing some newsmen during the official unveiling, Odii revealed that the new subsidiary is set to redefine home décor.

The Classroom, which aims to spread its footprints to 10 African countries in 10 years, is a new first-of-its-kind ambiance fitting showroom located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He explained that ‘The Classroom’ offers an excellent mix of lifestyle solutions all developed in partnership top global brands.

Justifying the need for the new offering, Odii said, “It’s all about taking their space on endless rides of experiences by defining lighting as a mood of stylish glamour or turning their walls into a canvass of self-expression or transforming their kitchen into a culinary arena and their bathroom, a monument to every eye.”

Odii, therefore, expressed the commitment of the company to expand its portfolio in Nigeria by investing a total of $400m in the next 10 years.

Echoing similar sentiments, Vice President, Ultimus Holdings, David Ewemie further explained that the company’s passion for appealing spaces is inspired by a desire to not sell products but provide ambiance fitting solutions in an experiential way.

“Having the right place to shop from a wide range of high quality and stylish ambiance fittings solutions to suit your style is the very essence of what makes us tick. We provide customers with pieces that are durable and reflect their personality,” he added.

He disclosed that the company has built a strong partnership with global brands such as Adell, Metsan lightning, Dr SMART, Ahsapsan, Kale, and Avonni in different areas of interior decoration and design to deliver an exquisite design that meets the expectation of its customers or clients.

Also speaking, the Assistant General Manager, The Classroom by Ultimus, Nnamdi Azike disclosed that the company boasts of a robust product portfolio that cut across architectural coating, bathroom fittings, kitchen cabinet & appliances, lighting, wardrobe & doors, and tiles.

“Through our strategic brand partnerships, we birthed our unique brands under the umbrella of The Classroom by Ultimus,” Azike said.

The two brands are; Ducet and Glint. These brands pride themselves on offering only high-quality products with cutting-edge designs in kitchen, lighting, and bathroom accessories.

Also speaking, the Marketing and Communications Manager, Ultimus Holdings, Colette Amaeshi noted the brand’s vision is “To be the biggest ambiance fittings brand in Africa.”