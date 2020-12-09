Ultimus Holdings, a Pan-African investment company with diverse interest ranging from real estate & construction, services, healthcare, consumer & industrial goods, financial services & ICT, has unveiled THE CLASSROOM, an ambiance fitting showroom meant to provide elegant and classy ambiance fittings. It is luxury within your reach.

The Classroom, which aims to spread its footprints to 10 African countries in 10 years, is a new first-of-its-kind ambience fitting showroom located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The official tape cutting ceremony of the showroom was done by the Commissioner for Physical planning, Lagos state during a media launch held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, amidst pomp and pageantry.

Speaking during the official opening of the outlet, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii noted that the decision to open the ambience fittings showroom is driven by the passion to transform ordinary spaces into an extraordinary space.

He explained that THE CLASSROOM offers an eclectic mix of ambience fittings solutions, which are developed in partnership with strong global brands, to create an appealing balance of lifestyle products.

“Everyone belongs to a class; some take it notches further and prefer it classier. For them, it’s all about elegance,” Odii said.

“It’s all about taking their space on endless rides of experiences by defining lighting as a mood of stylish glamour or turning their walls into a canvass of self-expression or transforming their kitchen into a culinary arena and their bathroom, a monument to every eye.”

Odii, therefore, expressed the commitment of the company to expand its portfolio in Nigeria by investing a total of $400m in the next 10 years.

In his remarks, Vice President, Ultimus Holdings, Mr David Ewemie explained that the the company’s passion for appealing spaces is inspired by a desire to NOT sell products but provide ambiance fitting solutions in an experiential way.

According to Ewemie, the outlet offers a top-end solution in interior design that provides an unforgettable experience which comes with glamour and grandeur.

“Having the right place to shop from a wide range of high quality and stylish ambience fittings solutions to suit your style is the very essence of what makes us tick. We provide customers with pieces that are durable and reflect their personality,” he added.

He disclosed that the company has built a strong partnership with global brands such as Adell, Metsanlightning, Dr SMART, Ahsapsan, Kale and Avonni in different areas of interior decoration and design to deliver an exquisite design that meets the expectation of its customers or clients.

Also speaking, the Assistant General Manager, The Classroom by Ultimus, Mr Nnamdi Azike disclosed that the company boasts of a robust product portfolio that cut across Architectural Coating, Bathroom Fittings, Kitchen Cabinet & Appliances, Lighting, Wardrobe & Doors and Tiles.

“Through our strategic brand partnerships, we birthed our own unique brands under the umbrella of The Classroom by Ultimus” Azike said. The two brands are;Ducet and Glint. These brands pride themselves as offering only high-quality products with cutting-edge designs in kitchen, lighting and bathroom accessories.

“Ducet represents everything stylish and elegant you want to see in a kitchen and faucet brand while Glint is an eclectic mix of contemporary and stylish light with a wide range of contemporary light at best cost point,” he added.

He stated that the style of furniture and fittings provided by the company have evolved over the years to meet modern living (contemporary and classic), which he said, are rendered through unique production techniques that ensure quality and functionality.

Also speaking, the Marketing and Communications Manager, Ultimus Holdings, Mrs. Colette Amaeshi noted the brand’s vision is “To be the biggest ambience fittings brand in Africa.” She also emphasized that the brand promises “an appealing natural balance of luxury lifestyle products within your reach”

“Welcome to the Classroom experience where luxury is within your reach and more information about the Classroom can be found on our website www.theclassroom.com.ng” Amaeshi Said.