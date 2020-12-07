The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, on Monday, tendered an unreserved apology to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim and the former governor of the state, Sam Egwu on the recent feud that existed between them.

Umahi tendered the apology while addressing the stakeholders of the state and APC supporters at the ground-breaking of FMBN/NLC/TUC/NECA housing estate that took place at Uburu community, Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi state, DailyPost reports.

Umahi said, “Let me publicly say it here, that I have directed that nobody should abuse anybody again even if I’m abused, it goes with the job. Do not respond to them. I am the father of the state. And I should be ashamed of myself if the state of Ebonyi is allowed to go into bitterness and into disunity.

“I have decided to move forward. I have decided to forgive all and at the cost of this, those who may have been hurt because I take responsibility for the actions of all my government officials. And for all my supporters. I offer apologies to them. I am not going to sit on the judgment with anybody.

“These apologies and forgiveness should be enough to settle all bad bloods. And I have no regrets for that. God directed me to do this. And I thank all our leaders who have intervened. I thank the Catholic Bishop Nnachi Okoro, I thank CAN people led by the chairman Rev. Dr Abraham Nwali, I thank the founding fathers, I thank the Ohanaeze leadership led by Chief Nnia Nwodo, Uchenna Madu and all the leaders of the south east.

“Never again shall we respond to any attack against our government. It is not necessary, but facts speak for itself,” he stated.

The governor had openly accused Anyim, Egwu and others of engaging cultists, IPOB members to start killings and crisis in Ebonyi State in the name of fighting Ebonyi State government and the governor.

