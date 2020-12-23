Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday signed the 2021 appropriation bill into law. Umahi had on December 15, 2020, presented N122,852,045,222.49billion appropriation bill to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget was tagged: “Budget of Stabilization and Consolidation in a Recession.”

The Governor while assenting the bill, commended the State House of Assembly for its speedy passage, saying “I thank you for this budget. People may not know why our budget was passed within this shortest period. So, it is not difficult for them to ascertain what we are doing on every element of the budget. We are happy that the three arms of government know where we are and where we are going and the challenges of Ebonyi State.

“This House remains the most peaceful House of Assembly in Nigeria. Let me, with all sense of humility and gratitude to God, thank our State House of Assembly. We may not know the importance of a peaceful House of Assembly.

“We may not know the dangers of making opening for people to destabilize the House and by extension, the state. That’s why I commend majority of you who have stood their ground that the pivot of our progress and development is hinged on the House of Assembly.

“We are grateful, and we will support you to every length. Just know that what you are doing is not a favor to the Governor. Most of you are younger than I am. This standard you have set through your patriotism, you will definitely benefit from it”.

