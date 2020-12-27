File photo of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has sworn in two new judges to join the ranks of judges in the state judiciary, warning against the betrayal of trust.

They are Nicholas Nwode and Emmanuel Ogbunnefi.

While congratulating the appointees on their successful swearing-in, Umahi advised them to uphold their oath of office in the discharge of their duties.

Also sworn in was Eze Nwachukwu as a commissioner while Vincent Awoke and Joseph Nwonumaru were inaugurated as members of the State Civil Service Commission and Revenue Appeal Commission and Coordinators of Development Centres in that order.

Earlier, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke stated that the appointments met requisite legal provisions and were carried out to address the shortfall in the state judiciary.

On behalf of the appointees, Nwode thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.