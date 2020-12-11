A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari having a chat with Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has always been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at heart even while he was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adesina who said this in a piece on Friday titled, ‘Dave Umahi’s Heart of Lion’, praised the Ebonyi State governor for being courageous enough to dump the opposition PDP for the APC.

“Umahi had been a PDP man, possibly all of his political career. He was a deputy governor to Martin Elechi for eight years, succeeded him as governor, and is now in his second term.

READ ALSO: Presidency 2023: Jonathan, Other Chieftains Free To Vie For PDP Ticket – Secondus

“Umahi had always loved and respected President Muhammadu Buhari, and never hid it, though they were of different political parties. And the President reciprocated in like manner. In fact, the first State the President ever visited in the country and passed the night was Ebonyi. Umahi was PDP in the exterior, but APC at heart,” he said.

While praising Umahi’s action, Adesina said, “Gov Umahi has done what Napoleon couldn’t do. He has officially crossed from the PDP to APC. Only a man with the heart of a lion could do that.”

He added that “What Umahi exhibited last month in crossing from PDP to APC can best be described as the heart of a lion.

“If there was a time the APC needed a shot in the arm, it was the time Dave Umahi came. It changed the country’s political map and configuration. And APC is breathing easier again.”

Umahi earlier in November dumped PDP for APC after weeks of speculation that he had taken the decision to dump the opposition party for the ruling party.

He, however, faulted the claims that he left the PDP to achieve his ambition of becoming the president in 2023.