A screenshot taken on December 14, 2020, shows a section of the Government Science Secondary School, Ƙankara, Katsina State.

The United Nations has condemned the abduction of students at the Government Science School at Kankara, Kastina State following an insurgent attack on the school.

The international organisation made this call in a statement by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 11 December attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

“The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice,” the statement read in part.

READ ALSO: Kankara Abduction: Northern Groups Threaten To Hit Streets In Protest

The Secretary-General also reaffirmed support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

– UNICEF Condemns Brutal Attack –

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also joined voices condemning the abduction of the school pupils.

The United Nations Agency in a press statement on its website demanded immediate and unconditional release of all the abducted children.

“On Friday evening, armed men attacked the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria. According to unconfirmed reports, hundreds of students are still unaccounted for.

“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families.”

UNICEF said it is deeply concerned about the acts of violence which are a violation of children’s rights.

They stressed that children should feel safe at home, in schools, and in their playgrounds.

“Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. This is a grim reminder that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools, and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event,” the statement added.

UNICEF, however, acknowledged the efforts by the Nigerian Government in securing the safe return of the missing children.