The United Nations human rights chief has urged France to withdraw a controversial part of its global security bill that would curb the freedom to share images identifying police.

According to Reuters, France controversial security law proposal which was passed in the lower house of parliament last week but still faces legislative hurdles has caused uproar across the country and saw hundreds of thousands of protesters take to the streets in several French cities.

The proposed law set off a wave of street protests in France after the government introduced a security bill in Parliament that set out to increase its surveillance tools and restrict rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online

Michelle Bachelet called on Wednesday, 9 December, for the withdrawal of ‘article 24’ of the draft security law.

”The laws have to be discussed by the French people, Bachelet told a Geneva news conference.

“But the one we are really concerned about is article 24, and that’s why we are mentioning that it should be reviewed and i guess withdrawn, she added.

The article has drawn criticism from citizens who say that filming instances of police brutality is crucial in holding officers to account.

The draft adopted on November 24, has also drawn criticism from journalists, activists, and human rights defenders who stress that it would severely curtail fundamental rights and press freedoms.

Anti-police brutality organizations also believe that the subjective language of the article leaves it open to interpretation and promotes the impunity of law enforcement officials when they overstep their duties.

In a recent approach, French president Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party said it would rewrite ‘article 24’.

