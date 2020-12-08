The Ethiopian government has blamed the United Nations workers who were shot for crossing restricted barriers, the body’s refugee agency has complained of consistent lack of access to embattled Tigray region despite agreement, BBC reports.

Impatience has risen as humanitarian officials say they still don’t have access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region more than a week after Ethiopia’s government and the United Nations signed a deal to allow in desperately needed food and other aid.

“Regaining access to refugees and others in need is urgent and critical for UNHCR and humanitarian organisations, the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, tweeted on Tuesday, 8 December, amid growing fears about nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea trapped in the conflict.

Some of the UN staff were actually detained and some were shot at, Mr Redwan Hussien an Ethiopian politician and an ambassador of Ethiopia to Eritrea was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.

“They broke two check-points to drive to areas where they were not supposed to go and that they were told not to go, when they were about to break the third one, they were shot at and detained, he added.

The UN announced the deal with Ethiopia’s government last Wednesday, November 29, the agreement allows access only to areas under Ethiopian government control but even those areas are apparently not yet open.

The fighting in the region erupted November 4 between Ethiopia’s government and the government of the Tigray region following months of rising tensions, since then aid-laden trucks have waited at the borders of Tigray, a region of 6 million people even as warnings have become increasingly dire about the lack of food, fuel, clean water, cash and other necessities.

“Full access for humanitarian actors must be guaranteed, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Tuesday.

Many Eritreans have fled across the border to Tigray over the years to escape military conscription and political persecution.

Eritrea is a highly militarised one-party state that has been ruled by President Isaias Afwerki since it gained its independence from Ethiopia in 1993.

