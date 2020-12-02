Victor Osimhen is reportedly not fit enough to return to action this weekend when Napoli takes on Crotone in the Serie A.

According to Rai Sport, the Nigerian who is undergoing therapies with personalized field and gym work, will also miss tomorrow’s Europa League tie against AZ Alkmaar.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner is yet to recover fully from the shoulder injury he sustained while playing for Nigeria in the AFCON 2022 Qualifiers against Sierra Leone in Benin City.

“In Crotone Osimhen , will not be there, absolutely! Maybe with Sampdoria, but he certainly won’t make it for the match against Crotone,” claimed Rai Sport.“ Maybe Gattuso summons him to make a bit of the bench, but he will not be called up on Thursday or Sunday.

“Napoli hopes to be able to use him perhaps against Sampdoria. The boy still has problems, Napoli is cautious also to avoid a relapse” noted Sport.

Also Mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, equally confirmed that Osimhen would likely take action on December 13.

“Osimhen could meet again at the Scida but not in the first minute. The Nigerian should return to the starter on 13 December against Sampdoria in the stadium from that match,” said Magistris.

In a development, Magistris said the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will be official in time for Napoli’s next home game.

Napoli has two away games on the bounce and return to Campania for the Europa League match against Real Sociedad on December 10. He also confirmed the museum ‘will be organized by the club’, before revealing the process for the new stadium name.

“I have read the alternative proposals but in the end the name will be the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona,” De Magistris told Il Messaggero.

“The procedure will be as quick as possible. Today, there was already a meeting of the commission, on Friday I called the Municipality, and we will conclude the process.

“Then, there’s a passage with the prefect that we have already activated. I have reason to believe that the name can be made official from the next match at Napoli.”