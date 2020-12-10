Over 3,500 students who sat for the Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Tuesday have been asked to retake the exams after a major collapse of the school’s website.

The university, however, assured candidates affected by the server’s downtime that there was no cause for alarm as a substantial number of data had been uploaded.

Confirming the development in a statement, UNIBEN, through its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed that those affected had been contacted through their e-mails to return for the repeat of the exercise.

The statement read in part:

“This is to assure candidates who sat for the University’s PUTME on Tuesday the 8th of December, 2020, that they have no cause to worry as those whose submissions were affected in two of the centers, by a technical hitch resulting from power cut on campus, have been advised, via their e-mails,to return for the excercise.”

Ehanire, therefore, advised the affected candidates to go to the university’s ICT Centres from Wednesday 9th to Friday, 11th December, 2020 from 9am.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the university has no problem with its servers as the submissions of all candidates who took the examination before 8th December and those of others whose centres were not affected are intact. In the meantime, more than half of the affected candidates have been captured,” the statement added.

Nigerian Tribune reports that UNIBEN sent SMS messages to affected candidates on Wednesday to retake the exams, not minding the distance some candidates will have to cover before getting to the school.

“If you know anyone that wrote post UTME exam today 8th December 2020 @ICT hall UGBOWO, tell the person to come back from any state or city he or she is. UNIBEN server failed for applicants that wrote 9am & 10.30am. Authority has tried their best to call some students but their phones are off. Tell ur love ones…,” the message sighted by the publication read.

The management added that they regret all the discomfort caused by the unfortunate incident.

