Prof. Florence Obi, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar, has said that the institution would punish any staff involved in vandalizing and looting the school’s hotel.

The VC said this while assessing facilities that were vandalised during the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums on Oct. 24 in Calabar.

She decried the looting of critical infrastructure and software at the university’s hotel and event hall.

“This is a very sad moment in the history of Unical. After the #EndSARs, vandals came in again into the university’s hotel and the event centre and chisel the wall to remove all laid armoured cables.

The VC said, “Definitely, this is an insider work. Like I said the other day, this place has been inspected after the #EndSARS and this level of vandalisation wasn’t there.

“The armoured cable, the floor and wall were still intact; so who are the people that did this because we have security men here.”

“It is not easy to chisel this wall, this is not today’s wall that you can sit and chisel in an hour. These are German walls that were built with hardcore materials. The removal of these cables was done in hours,” the VC added.

Mrs Obi, according to NAN, said she was going to expand the scope of the committee earlier set up to look at the vandalised properties to also cover the university hotel and the event centre.

“Heads must roll on this, it is no longer business as usual in this University. This is a system that gives us food, we cannot allow anyone to crumble it.

“Nobody can take this, this is not #EndSARs. Anyone found guilty during the course of the investigation will be punished severely,” the VC said.

