Daily News

Unknown gunmen kill three police officers in Benue – PPRO

By
0
unknown-gunmen-kill-three-police-officers-in-benue-–-ppro
Views: Visits 6

Agency Reporter

The Benue Police Command has said that unknown gunmen attacked and killed three Police officers at the residence of the Katsina-Ala Local Government Chairman, Mr Alfred Atera.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in Makurdi, on Thursday, said the incident took place in the early hours of today.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Former Education Minister Jerry Agada laid to rest in Benue

Anene confirmed that Atera was not hurt in the incident and investigation into the matter had already begun.

(NAN)

The many headaches of public school managers

Previous article

Tottenham’s Mourinho has no worries over Kane backing up

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News